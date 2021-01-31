TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will declare a state of emergency Sunday night in response to a Nor’easter that’s forecasted to impact the state and region, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday and will affect all 21 counties in the state.

The state of emergency will be in effect until the storm passes, Murphy said.

“Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state,” Murphy said. “The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel.”

BREAKING: In preparation for the expected winter storm, I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY beginning at 7:00 PM tonight. State agencies are ready to respond, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. pic.twitter.com/AJo2803hLC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 31, 2021

The heaviest snowfall to hit New Jersey is expected on Monday with poor conditions lingering through Tuesday morning. Murphy said all New Jersey offices will be closed on Monday.

Murphy said the order doesn’t include weather-essential employees and recommended private businesses to use their best judgments for their own employees.

The six COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites in New Jersey will be closed Monday, Murphy said. Any individual with an appointment at the Atlantic, Middlesex, or Morris vaccination mega-site will be contacted to reschedule their appointments, according to Murphy. The Bergen, Burlington, and Gloucester Counties mega-sits were already scheduled to be closed on Monday.

Murphy said the Vaccination Call Center will remain open throughout the storm. Its phone number is 855-568-0545.

NJ Transit will suspend services except for the Atlantic City Rail Line systemwide on Monday in preparations for the storm. The Atlantic City Rail Line will operate on its regular schedule but that could change depending on the storm, officials said.

“The New Jersey Department of Transportation is coordinating with our regional and local transportation partners and the New Jersey State Police to ensure the most effective response to this storm,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “We are grateful for the public’s assistance by staying at home and allowing transportation agencies to safely and efficiently clear roadways of snow and ice.”

