PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful and long-duration winter storm will impact the area Sunday into Tuesday. The impending Nor’easter is forecast to bring the most snowfall to Philly in five years.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding counties, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and Poconos, and a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Kent, and Sussex Counties.

Snow will overspread the area from west and southwest to northeast through the day Sunday, starting by mid-morning across Delaware and reaching the Lehigh Valley and Poconos by early evening.

This event will start as all snow for everyone. In the city, we may see a few pre-event snow showers move through Sunday morning, then the steady snow develops likely by mid-afternoon.

Biggest storm in 5 years?! Impending Nor’easter forecast to bring the most snow to Philly since Jan. 23rd, 2016. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BsNIlEiq6E — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) January 31, 2021

As we move through Sunday night, the precipitation will increase in intensity, and as warmer air in the low to mid-levels lifts in across the Winter Weather Advisory area (Delaware and the Jersey Shore) this will transition the precipitation type to a wintry mix, then to rain in these areas.

A period of a wintry mix is possible late Sunday night into Monday morning as far north as Philly proper but likely not beyond. All areas will see accumulating snow Sunday night, before it washes away south and east. In Philly, we could have between two and 4 inches of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Monday.

Monday is the height of the storm with steady snow/precipitation falling all day and much of the night, some heavy at times.

With that strong winds kick up Sunday night and will whip all day Monday with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, and isolated gusts to 50 mph near the coast.

Along I-95, and across all of eastern Pennsylvania, we could see times of blowing and drifting snow. Travel on Monday will be difficult to near impossible for many. Scattered power outages are likely. Thundersnow is also possible.

Our current snowfall forecast has 8 to 12 inches of snow through the event for a large portion of the region, including Philadelphia as well as for immediate New Jersey and Delaware suburbs. Those totals will be higher as you head northwest into the Poconos. For the Pine Barrens/outer coastal plain of New Jersey, 4 to 8 inches of snow is forecast and 2 to 4 inches along the immediate coast and for central and southern Delaware.

Mesoscale banding may produce a ribbon of higher totals over 12 inches that could set up along and just north of I-95. Scattered snow showers are likely on Tuesday and may add some minor additional accumulation in spots.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team as we continue to update you on the evolving winter storm.

