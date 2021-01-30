OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews in Ocean City, New Jersey battled a four-alarm blaze that has sent thick black smoke billowing in the air. Officials say crews arrived to the scene near Playland’s Castaway Cove on the 1000 block of the Boardwalk around 8:18 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Another view of the fire along the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Structure Fire on the Boardwalk near Double Shot Amusement Park. OCFD with several mutual aid fire crews are on scene working.

Firefighters were able to put out all of the visible fire by 10 a.m.

After the flames had been doused, a large crowd gathered to see the aftermath of the fire.

A large crowd has gathered on the boards and the beach to watch. Police say no evacuations of nearby apartments.

Playland Castaway Cove took to Facebook after the fire to assure its guests that they “will rebuild.”

According to officials, the fire spread to Castaway Cove’s arcade and offices as well as Hamburger Construction Company and Dairy Queen.

4 alarm fire spread to Playland's Castaway Cove arcade and offices, Hamburger Construction Company and Dairy Queen. No injuries. Extensive damage to buildings but at this point they don't believe there's structural damage to the boardwalk. Cause under investigation

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

