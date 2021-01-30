WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Watch In Place As Region Braces For Possibility Of Several Inches Of Snow
By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews in Ocean City, New Jersey battled a four-alarm blaze that has sent thick black smoke billowing in the air. Officials say crews arrived to the scene near Playland’s Castaway Cove on the 1000 block of the Boardwalk around 8:18 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

(credit: CBS3)

Firefighters were able to put out all of the visible fire by 10 a.m.

After the flames had been doused, a large crowd gathered to see the aftermath of the fire.

Playland Castaway Cove took to Facebook after the fire to assure its guests that they “will rebuild.”

According to officials, the fire spread to Castaway Cove’s arcade and offices as well as Hamburger Construction Company and Dairy Queen.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

