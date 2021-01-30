AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — Social services organizations are working in overdrive as the coronavirus pandemic looms and while frigid temperatures and a winter storm barrels toward the area, they are making sure the most vulnerable populations have what they need.

“We do this year-round to make sure people get food,” Brian Jenkins, the executive director of Chosen 300 Ministries, said.

The work never stops for Chosen 300. Their mission to help those in need continued Saturday morning in Ambler.

“Poverty is really hard right now, particularly with the pandemic where a lot of people are unemployed, a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet so we’re here to meet that need,” Jenkins said.

At the Ambler Church of the Brethren, Chosen 300 held its weekly food distribution, a service even more necessary as the coldest temperatures of the season settle in.

“Today it’s even more critical with the upcoming storm,” Jenkins said. “A lot of families are going to be trapped in their homes, particularly people in need, senior people who are in poverty or people dealing with food insufficiency that need a hand up.”

Montgomery County is in a cold blue weather emergency through Tuesday. It’s activated when temperatures and weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to those without shelter. Philadelphia is also under a cold blue.

Officials are urging you to call a dedicated hotline at 215-232-1984 if you see someone in need of help if they need shelter or food.

