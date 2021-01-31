PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many coronavirus vaccination appointments scheduled for Monday have been postponed due to the snowstorm anticipated to impact the Philadelphia region. A vaccination effort halted by Mother Nature. Several inches of snow in the area has grounded several COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“We have many, many seniors coming out to these clinics and we just think it’s far safer to postpone Tuesday as well,” Allentown Director of Health Vicky Kistler said.

Allentown’s COVID-19 center has now juggled two days of vaccinations, rescheduling Monday appointments for Wednesday and Tuesday appointments for Thursday. Same time, the same place.

“We tried to cancel as early as we could so that word would get out and then we’re just going to work with folks. If they can’t make those two dates, then we’re going to do our best to see what we can do for them,” Kistler said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday all six mass vaccination sites in the state would close because of the storm. A state of emergency for all 21 New Jersey counties went into effect at 7 p.m.

Camden County was able to reschedule over 500 appointments in one day, knowing road conditions would be deteriorated on Monday but cleared by Wednesday when they hope to inoculate 1,000 people.

“We have capacity to do that and we have the ability to do that. It’s not going to be a heavy lift for us,” Dan Keashen with the county said. “The heavy lift was getting everybody over to Wednesday. There were other options but to be frank, the vaccination is in such high demand that no one chose to move their appointment to another day. They said Wednesday, we’ll be there, count us in.”

Several other counties in the region have also postponed their Monday appointments, including Delaware and Montgomery Counties.

