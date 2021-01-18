PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is growing frustration and confusion about COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say supplies are short but people are getting the vaccine even though it’s not their turn.

Does that mean there won’t be enough for people at greatest risk? A big part of the problem is different and conflicting recommendations.

Federal officials say the vaccine should go to anyone over the age of 65 and those with medical conditions. That is happening in New Jersey, but not in Pennsylvania, where the vaccine is still restricted to people in health care.

Despite the state’s guidelines, young, healthy people are getting registered and vaccinated.

“My experience actually getting the vaccine was incredible,” said one man who doesn’t want his identity revealed.

He’s a healthy 28-year-old and not in health care.

He provided photos of the vaccination record card showing he received the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 15 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“A little weird because obviously, I don’t think I’m supposed to get it,” he said.

That’s right, Pennsylvania is currently in phase 1A with the vaccine in limited supply. It’s currently earmarked for health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.

The 28-year-old said he and other young friends registered for the vaccine through a website run by Philly Fighting COVID.

“I filled it out completely honestly said I’m not a health care worker,” he said. “The next thing you know I got a confirmation.”

Philly Fighting COVID is reportedly adding filters to its registration site and in a statement to Eyewitness News says in part: “PFC remains aligned with the City on prioritizing vaccination appointments for Phase 1A health care workers… Our goal continues to be to provide every Philadelphian who wants a vaccine with a vaccine when it is their turn.”

An official at the city Health Department says they’ve received complaints about people getting vaccine out of turn and says, “If you are not in a prioritized group yet, please wait your turn. Everyone will have access to a vaccine when we have more.”

“I don’t think I necessarily did anything wrong because I was just following instructions,” the 28-year-old man said.

In New Jersey, an Eyewitness News employee registered as the state recommended and received an email for a vaccine appointment this week. But the individual doesn’t meet the current criteria for the vaccine.

We reached out to New Jersey, but there was no reply since it’s a holiday.

Officials have said sometimes people will be able to get the vaccine outside the recommendations when there’s an excess supply at some sites so it’s not wasted.

Also, Delaware announced it was tightening it’s vaccine protocol after people who weren’t registered or eligible got vaccinated anyway there over the weekend.

