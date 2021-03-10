PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands of people in our region have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine eligibility has been expanded in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, though it’s not clear when the general population will be able to receive the vaccine.

Here’s what you need to know about vaccine eligibility and distribution sites.

CAN’T GET A VACCINE APPOINTMENT YET?

Here are some other sites that are helping the public connect with vaccine appointments.

CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, Walgreens and independent pharmacies are scheduling limited vaccine appointments in select locations based on local eligibility guidelines. Register on their websites.

PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania is currently vaccinating the following people in the Phase 1A category, which was recently expanded to 3.5 million residents:

Anyone over age 65

Anyone between the ages 16 and 64 with serious medical conditions, such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immune deficiencies, obesity, pregnancy, smoking and Type 2 diabetes.

Health care personnel

Residents of long-term care facilities

Find a vaccine provider to schedule an appointment here.

A system is being established where people would sign up to get an appointment, which is what is already happening in other states. The state does not project estimated dates for when the general public will be eligible to receive the vaccine but Dr. Levine said it could be months.

According to the state’s Interim Vaccine Plan, the Phase 1B category will include essential workers and people who are at a higher risk, including:

First responders

Critical workers, such as people who manufacture essential products, teachers, emergency services, food processing workers, correctional facility workers and transportation workers.

Phase 1C will include:

Essential workers in food service, transportation, finance, communication, IT, legal, government and public safety industries.

Phase 2 will include people 18 or older (Moderna) or 16 or older (Pfizer) not previously vaccinated.

In Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that anyone in Phase 1B are now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes frontline essential workers, people over the age of 75 and people with high-risk medical conditions.

A new COVID-19 mass vaccination site is opening at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia this week, in addition to the 20-plus sites already in the city. Starting Wednesday, March 3, the site will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 Philadelphians daily who are eligible under Phases 1A and 1B. Residents must sign up here. The Pfizer vaccine being used at the mass vaccination site comes from a federal allotment, which allows the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to continue using the city’s own vaccine allotment at other sites. The site will be open until April 30, 2021. For transportation options, including parking, SEPTA and rideshare options, click here.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has a COVID-19 Call Center available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 215-685-5488.

Montgomery County established a vaccination site at the Montgomery County Community College and Delaware County is transforming an old supermarket in Yeadon into a mass vaccination site. Chester County officials say they are also planning public vaccine sites but the locations are still being determined.

These providers will be administering the vaccine when it becomes available to more people, as well as local and county sites.

Retail pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, will also be administering the vaccine.

For individual county sites and procedures, visit your county’s health department website.

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey began distributing the vaccine in mid-December with a goal to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population, 4.7 million people, within six months.

The first group eligible for the vaccine, Phase 1A, includes people who work in health care facilities who have direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19 patients and residents of long-term care facilities.

As of Jan. 14, some Phase 1B people, including all adults older than 65 and any person between the ages of 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Other frontline essential workers (Phase 1B), essential workers (Phase 1C) and the general population (Phase 2) are not eligible yet.

Register for the vaccine here.

The vaccine is being distributed in hospitals as well as county sites and retail pharmacies, such as Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

The following mega-sites will serve as hubs for priority groups:

Atlantic County: Atlantic City Convention Center

Bergen County: Racetrack at Meadowlands, East Rutherford

Burlington County: Moorestown Mall

Gloucester County: Rowan College of South Jersey, Sewell

Middlesex County: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison

Morris County: Rockaway Townsquare

For individual county sites and procedures, visit your county’s health department website.

DELAWARE

Delaware Gov. John Carney and health officials have announced the state will transition to Phase 1B in its COVID-19 vaccination distribution. This transition has a focus on anyone over age 65 and frontline essential workers, such as first responders, teachers, transportation workers and grocery store employees.

Register for the vaccine here.

The state has proposed that the remaining Phase 1 category will include people between the ages of 16 and 64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers such as construction, communications and public safety employees. The state estimates that people eligible in this group could start becoming vaccinated by mid-to late-February.

Phase 2 is expected to include people 50-64 years old and people 16-49 years old who have moderate-risk medical conditions. The state estimates that people eligible in this group could start becoming vaccinated by mid-to late-April.

Phase 3 is expected to include people 16-49 years old. Phase 4 is expected to include everyone else not included in the earlier phases. The state estimates that people eligible in these groups could start becoming vaccinated by mid-to late-May.

Currently, the vaccine is only available in hospital systems and EMS agencies, which are vaccinating their staff. When the vaccine is more widely available to the public, the vaccine will be available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and public health agencies.

The Delaware Division of Public Health has set up a vaccine call center to provide more information about distribution: 1-833-643-1715.

For individual county sites and procedures, visit your county’s health department website.