TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in some changes for the remainder of the school year in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order waiving the graduation assessment test for all high school seniors.
It also removes student growth objectives from educator evaluations.
“The pandemic has presented significant challenges to school districts across our state that have affected our administrators, educators, staff, and students,” said Murphy. “Today’s executive order will provide sensible adjustments to support our school districts during this unprecedented time.”
The order also extends the time in which certified teachers can serve as substitute teachers.
