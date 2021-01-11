PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Doug Pederson, the only head coach to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title, is looking for a new job. The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday after five seasons.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Dan Graziano and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pederson’s job status became unclear after ESPN reported Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie’s concerns stemmed “far beyond Carson Wentz” and his job as head coach depended on Lurie’s confidence in Pederson’s vision moving forward.

After a disappointing 4-11-1 season, Pederson was let go.

Lurie said in a statement it was “in both of our best interests to part ways” after talking with Pederson about the future of the franchise.

“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways,” Lurie said in a statement.

Lurie continued, “But as the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter. I know that we have work to do to get back to where we want to be, but I also believe that we have an exceptionally strong group of people in this organization who can help set us up for future success.”

Pederson was accused of tanking the final game of the season against the Washington Football Team after replacing quarterback Jalen Hurts with Nate Sudfeld while they were down three points in the fourth quarter. Before the game, reports also broke that Carson Wentz was going to request a trade because his relationship with Pederson was “fractured beyond repair.”

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports Pederson was “sick of people telling him what to do.”

According to CBS Sports’ Amanda Guerra, Pederson felt he couldn’t work with general manager Howie Roseman and saw it as “a bad situation.”

Rapoport previously reported that Pederson was on the hot seat in early December.

Around the same time, after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, Pederson was asked if he had been reassured that Lurie had confidence in him as head coach moving forward.

“I haven’t been reassured one way or the other, no. I’ve been around this league for a long time — 25 years, I believe, as a player and a coach — and we’re always based on and we’re evaluated on our performance,” Pederson said. “And right now, that’s obviously not my concern, as far as that decision goes.”

Pederson was aware his performance would be evaluated but he didn’t want out of Philadelphia. Pederson had two years left on his contract and didn’t want to give up on Philadelphia after one losing season.

“I don’t want out of Philly,” Pederson at the end of December. “It is a great place to work.” He shot down any notion that he’d like to get out of his deal or get fired so he can go coach another team.

“That is the furthest from the truth,” he said.

The Eagles were 42-37-1 in the regular season under Pederson’s reign and 4-2 in the playoffs. Pederson coached the 2017 Birds to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history in Super Bowl 52.

Defensive coordinator Jim Swartz announced he was stepping away from football and two offensive coaches, assistant Rich Scangarello and offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg, will not have their contracts renewed.

