By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After five years and a Super Bowl title, the Philadelphia Eagles have decided to fire head coach Doug Pederson. The news of the decision quickly spread and social media erupted with responses to the move.

Some people were surprised by the move with the idea that the Eagles just won its first Super Bowl three seasons ago.

Some people even mentioned that a 9-foot-tall statue of when former Nick Foles asked Pederson to run the “Philly Special” currently sits outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

A few people even brought up Pederson’s decision to bench rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfield in the team’s season finale against the Washington Football Team.

An interesting fact is that Birds’ general manager, Howie Roseman, is now moving onto his fourth head coach in his eight years.

Since first being named GM, the Birds head coaches have included Andy Reid and Chip Kelly, outside of Pederson.

