PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After five years and a Super Bowl title, the Philadelphia Eagles have decided to fire head coach Doug Pederson. The news of the decision quickly spread and social media erupted with responses to the move.

Some people were surprised by the move with the idea that the Eagles just won its first Super Bowl three seasons ago.

Wow, Eagles fired Doug Pederson. Even a Super Bowl doesn’t grant job security in this league. — Andy Dudones (@ADudones) January 11, 2021

Doug Pederson should of been fired in the 3rd quarter of week 17. — The Lizard King (@truelizking) January 11, 2021

Woaah did the eagles just fired Doug Pederson i think it’s time to rebuild — ayo (@AyyoHadik) January 11, 2021

Yes yes yes thank you football gods. Doug Pederson is gone I can be an eagle fan again. — Coach Dri & Coach O (@WinTheDay_941) January 11, 2021

Not really surprised Pederson got fired lol, my question is why fire him this late ? — alrite pats fan (@lonzo_69) January 11, 2021

Some people even mentioned that a 9-foot-tall statue of when former Nick Foles asked Pederson to run the “Philly Special” currently sits outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

Is Doug Pederson the first person to be fired from a team after having a statue built in front of said team’s stadium? #impressive — James Lindsay (@moutheverest) January 11, 2021

Remember when the eagles built a statue for both Doug pederson and nick foles? 😂😂😂😂 — sad sports fan (@GregGregorious) January 11, 2021

I wonder if Doug Pederson is going to have to walk past his STATUE on his way out — Brandon Thornton (@Thor_andPeace) January 11, 2021

Doug Pederson and Nick Foles have a statue outside of Lincoln Financial, both were released within 3 years of it being built 😭🤣 — Chris Hackett® (@Hackpiece) January 11, 2021

A few people even brought up Pederson’s decision to bench rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfield in the team’s season finale against the Washington Football Team.

Doug Pederson evaluated Nate Sudfeld. Jeffrey Lurie evaluated Doug Pederson. — Brian Daly (@briandalynj) January 11, 2021

I’m not sure Pederson was the problem, but he probably lost the locker room with the Sudfeld move. — malik (@malikshareef) January 11, 2021

Nate Sudfeld was so bad that the #Eagles fired Doug Pederson. 👋🏻 — Chris Shedlock (@CJShedlock) January 11, 2021

An interesting fact is that Birds’ general manager, Howie Roseman, is now moving onto his fourth head coach in his eight years.

Howie Roseman is now onto being the GM of his 4th coaching regime in 8 years. Think about that. — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) January 11, 2021

Since first being named GM, the Birds head coaches have included Andy Reid and Chip Kelly, outside of Pederson.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?

Philadelphia Police Detective Under Investigation For Allegedly Attending Trump Rally Preceding US Capitol Riot

Temple University Professors See Social Media Companies Suspending President Trump As Capitalism At Work