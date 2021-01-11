PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles players are sounding off after head coach Doug Pederson was surprisingly fired Monday after five seasons. Pederson was let go three seasons after leading the Birds to their only Super Bowl championship.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who is also not expected back with the franchise, tweeted, “Love you coach.”

Love you coach pic.twitter.com/1TmhVI0ROz — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 11, 2021

Defensive end Brandon Graham told Philadelphia Inquirer’s Les Bowen he was surprised Pederson was let go.

“I guess the meeting didn’t go well,” Graham told Bowen, referring to Monday’s meeting between Pederson and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Brandon Graham said he is surprised. "I guess the meeting didn't go well." Would very much like to see Duce Staley get a chance to coach the Eagles.

Says Pederson "will always be remembered here" for winning the Super Bowl and by players for being humble and real. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 11, 2021

Graham told Bowen that Pederson “will always be remembered here” and hopes assistant coach Duce Staley gets a chance to become the head coach.

Former Eagle Chris Long, who was part of the 2017 championship team, says he appreciated Pederson.

“I appreciate Doug Pederson. We worked hard & he never flinched. His energy + attitude was a big part of 2017. Hoping the champ gets back on his feet quickly. I suspect he will,” Long tweeted.

I appreciate Doug Pederson. We worked hard & he never flinched. His energy+ attitude was a big part of 2017. Hoping the champ gets back on his feet quickly. I suspect he will. — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 11, 2021

The Eagles were 42-37-1 in the regular season under Pederson’s reign and 4-2 in the playoffs.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?

Philadelphia Police Detective Under Investigation For Allegedly Attending Trump Rally Preceding US Capitol Riot

Temple University Professors See Social Media Companies Suspending President Trump As Capitalism At Work