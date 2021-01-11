SEWALL, N.J. (CBS) – A coronavirus vaccine mega site opens Monday in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy is expected to tour the site at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell.
It’s one of six vaccine mega sites that Murphy says will open in New Jersey this month. Two more are in our region at the Moorestown Mall and the Atlantic City Convention Center.
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
“These sites will be in position to vaccinate frontline health care workers who are part of the so-called 1A category. We anticipate them also being able to accommodate the 1B category of essential workers, before moving to the 1C category of adults over the age of 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions,” Murphy said.
Right now in New Jersey, the vaccine is still in phase one and only available to health care workers.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Postal Workers Union President Blames Hiring Freeze, No Allotted Overtime For USPS Delivery Delays
Beloved Delaware County Priest Dies From COVID-19
West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 30-Year-Old Man Dead, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.