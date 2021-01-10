PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police said the incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Cedar Avenue.
Authorities said the 30-year-old victim was shot once in his head, once in his neck, and once in his left arm.
Police said he was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced at 2:59 p.m.
According to police, a weapon was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made, however, police said.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
