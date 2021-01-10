PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A second Republican senator has called for President Donald Trump to step down in the wake of the Capitol rioting this past week. This time it’s Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

He’s calling on Trump to resign for what Toomey says would be the good of the country after the Capitol riot that was carried out by supporters of the president.

Toomey says resignation is the “best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us.” But Toomey says he’s not optimistic that Trump will step down before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Toomey also says that Trump’s role in encouraging the riot is an “impeachable offense.”

Toomey is the second GOP senator to call for Trump to step down, joining Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Trump supporters who were angry over his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Five people were killed.

Among those killed was U.S. Capitol Police officer who was a New Jersey native. Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 40, passed away around 9:30 p.m. Thursday due to injuries sustained while on-duty.

Twelve Pennsylvanians and a South Jersey man are among the rioters who were arrested. Benjamin Philips, 50, of Ringtown, Pa. was among four other people who died, including 35-year-old Ashli Babbit who was fatally shot by a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol. Babbit served in the Air Force for 14 years, was a strong Trump supporter, and traveled to DC alone, her husband, Aaron Babbitt, told CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, via CBS Los Angeles.

Toomey was interviewed Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” and NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?

US Labor Department Lawsuit Accuses IBEW Local 98 Leaders Of Intimidating Challengers

Family Remembers Police Officer Who Died After Suffering Injuries During US Capitol Riot