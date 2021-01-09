BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — A much-beloved Delaware County Augustinian priest battling COVID-19 has died. Father Gus Esposito died Saturday afternoon at Bryn Mawr Hospital, according to his family.
Esposito fell ill shortly before Christmas.
Esposito was a professor at Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery and a former president of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill.
Thousands of faithful prayed for his recovery.
Family members say they are grateful for the outpouring of support and the care he received at Bryn Mawr.
