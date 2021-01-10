PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson’s job as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles is not secure, according to a report. ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen tweeted Sunday that sources have told him that Pederson could be out as head coach if Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident in Pederson’s vision moving forward.

Lurie and Pederson are expected to meet again “soon” and the source reportedly says Lurie’s concerns “extend well beyond Carson Wentz.”

“Doug Pederson’s status as @Eagles coach is not firm, sources tell @Tim_McManus and me,” Mortensen tweeted. “Pederson could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson’s vision going forward after the two meet again soon. Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Carson Wentz, per source.”

Doug Pederson’s status as @Eagles coach is not firm, sources tell @Tim_McManus and me.

Pederson could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson’s vision going forward after the two meet again soon.

Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Carson Wentz, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

After a 4-11-1 season, the Eagles have already started making changes to the coaching staff and roster. Last week, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz announced he is stepping away from coaching.

“Although my passion for the game remains strong, it is best for me to step back from the day-to-day of coaching for the time being,” Schwartz said in a statement tweeted by the Eagles. “I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job.”

The Birds offensive staff will also see new faces for the second straight year. Assistant Rich Scangarello and offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg are not returning to the team for the 2021-22 season.

The team finished dead last in the NFC East, which by the numbers was the worst division in NFL history.

They have the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?

US Labor Department Lawsuit Accuses IBEW Local 98 Leaders Of Intimidating Challengers

Family Remembers Police Officer Who Died After Suffering Injuries During US Capitol Riot