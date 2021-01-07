PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Add a new defensive coordinator to the laundry list of changes the Eagles face this offseason. Jim Schwartz announced he is stepping away from coaching Thursday.
“Although my passion for the game remains strong, it is best for me to step back from the day-to-day of coaching for the time being,” Schwartz said in a statement tweeted by the Eagles. “I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job.”
Schwartz joined the Birds in 2016 and quickly built a championship defense, helping the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in the 2017-18 season.
After a 4-11-1 season, the Eagles are expected to make big changes to the coaching staff and roster this offseason.
Today, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that there are changes on the offensive side as well. Assistant Rich Scangarello and offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg won’t have their contracts renewed according to Mortensen.
Schwartz spent five years as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013. In his five seasons with the Lions, he went 29-51 and went to the playoffs once in 2011.
Schwartz has also been the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.
