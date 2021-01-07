PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- After a 4-11-1 season, the worst for the franchise since 2012, there were bound to be some changes in the Eagles organization. Prior to the Week 17 game against Washington, it was reported that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wouldn’t return. Today, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that there are changes on the offensive side as well. Assistant Rich Scangarello and offensive consultant Marty Mornhinwheg won’t have their contracts renewed according to Mortensen.

Scangarello and Mornhinwheg were offseason additions to Doug Pederson’s staff last spring after offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were let go. The hope was that Scangarello and Mornhinwheg would bring new ideas to the offense which had seemingly gotten stale following the departures of Frank Reich and John DeFilippo after the Super Bowl year.

Offensive production fell in points per game (24.1 to 20.9), and the passing offense cratered, falling to 28th in yards, 24th in touchdowns, 31st in interceptions and last in net yards per attempt (5.0). The coaching staff isn’t solely to blame for the struggles, quarterback Carson Wentz had the worst season of his young career, the offensive line starter numerous different combinations due to injuries and key play makers missed time. But, it appears at least that the organization saw enough from Scangarello and Mornhinwheg to decide they were going to be part of the solution in 2021.

There are plenty of questions looming over the Eagles offseason. Whether any more shakeups to the coaching staff are coming remains to be seen.