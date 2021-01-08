PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers’ roster has been thrown into doubt after guard Seth Curry reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Last night, Curry left the bench area during the Sixers’ game in Brooklyn.

Now there’s a question about what comes next for the team.

The Sixers are waiting to see just how many of their players they’ll be without as the team braces for a potential COVID outbreak.

Curry’s reported positive COVID-19 test means the Sixers will be without the guard for some time.

Now, according to a report from ESPN, the Sixers are expecting to be without multiple players as the league conducts contact tracing.

The 76ers are expected to have multiple players miss time due to contact tracing and are still awaiting results of today’s coronavirus testing, sources tell ESPN. Those players were in close contact with Seth Curry, who sources say returned a positive test on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

Curry sat next to assistant coach Sam Cassell and All-Star center Joel Embiid at times during the Sixers’ loss in Brooklyn Thursday.

In the case of Curry, there are two ways to get back onto the court after a positive test, according to the league’s COVID guidelines.

A player must:

Go 10 days or more after the first positive test or onset of symptoms, or test negative twice at least 24 hours apart via PCR testing

Or any player who tests positive, even if asymptomatic, will not be allowed to exercise for a minimum of 10 days.

The team spent the night in New York City, a source told CBS3, and conducted their daily COVID testing there.

As far as how many players the sixers may be without, at this point, remains to be seen.

