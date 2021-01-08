BETHLEHEM, Pa (CBS) — The Lehigh University Board of Trustees has announced its members voted to rescind and revoke an honorary degree granted to President Donald Trump in 1988. The university made the announcement Friday morning.
According to the university, the board held a special session on Thursday and the decision was affirmed on Friday.
This announcement comes two days after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building, forcing Congress to evacuate during the final Electoral College vote count.
Wednesday’s riots were a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep President-elect Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
It was the first time the Capitol had been breached since the War of 1812.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died from injuries he suffered during Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was a New Jersey native. Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 40, passed away around 9:30 p.m. Thursday due to injuries sustained while on-duty.
Twelve Pennsylvanians and a South Jersey man are among the rioters who were arrested. Benjamin Philips, 50, of Ringtown, Pa. was among four other people who died, including 35-year-old Ashli Babbit who was fatally shot by a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol. Babbit served in the Air Force for 14 years, was a strong Trump supporter, and traveled to DC alone, her husband, Aaron Babbitt, told CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, via CBS Los Angeles.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware governors deployed members of the states’ National Guard to DC in an effort to support lawmakers and ensure a peaceful transition of power.
Congress reconvened on Wednesday night to finish the process of Electoral College certification count.
Biden will be inaugurated in Washington, D.C. at 12 p.m. on Jan. 20.
