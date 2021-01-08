PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers guard Seth Curry has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team reportedly found out the news during Thursday night’s 122-109 loss to the Nets, which was played as scheduled.

Wojnarowski also reports Curry was on the Sixers’ bench for the first quarter vs. the Nets.

Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of a loss in Brooklyn tonight, sources tell ESPN. He went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left arena separate from team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

However, Curry played 36 minutes in the Sixers’ win over the Washington Wizards Wednesday night and then traveled with the team to Brooklyn.

Curry spent the first quarter on bench before Sixers were made aware of a positive test, sources said. Curry then left the court-area and headed into isolation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

According to Wojnarowski, Curry went to an isolation room after learning of the positive test and left the arena.

The Sixers stayed in New York Thursday night and will conduct contact tracing Friday morning.

Sixers are staying over in New York and will commence contact tracing in morning, sources said. https://t.co/OtHYHPKeog — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

The Sixers are scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets Saturday. The Nets play the Grizzlies in Memphis Friday night.

It is unclear at this time if the team’s schedule will change.

This all comes just days after the NBA’s new, stricter COVID rules took effect.

Those rules state that players must sit out 10 days or have two negative tests before returning to the court.

The player must be asymptomatic with no concerns about reinfection and a team doctor must clear the player then the case must be reviewed by a league doctor.

As the team quarantines in Brooklyn, Joel Embiid told ESPN that he won’t return home and will continue to quarantine away from his family. That means staying away from his baby boy who was born in September.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.

