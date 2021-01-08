Comments
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A one-of-a-kind Wawa opens Friday morning in Bucks County. You can’t go inside to pick up a hoagie, coffee or any of your other favorites.
Instead, the store on West Trenton Avenue in Falls Township is drive-thru only.
Just last month, Wawa opened another store with a drive-thru in Westampton, Burlington County, but at that location, you can also go inside the store to make your purchases.
