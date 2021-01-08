HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth. They will discuss the state’s vaccine plan and encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.
The briefing will take place at 2 p.m.
WHAT: Gov. Wolf, Sec. of Health to Provide COVID-19 Update
WHEN: Friday, January 8, 2020; 2:00 p.m.
