VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth. They will discuss the state’s vaccine plan and encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

WHAT: Gov. Wolf, Sec. of Health to Provide COVID-19 Update

WHEN: Friday, January 8, 2020; 2:00 p.m.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Montgomery County

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 43 Stores By End Of February Including In New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Man Among 4 People Who Died During US Capitol Riots

Comments