Philadelphia Police: Driver Taken To Hospital After Van Crashes Into Mayfair Hair Salon

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a hair salon in the city’s Mayfair section early Friday morning. Police say a van crashed into “Kim’s #2 Hair Salon” on Frankford Avenue, near Englewood Street, around 4:45 a.m.

No word on the 37-year-old driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

