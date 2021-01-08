Philadelphia Police: Driver Taken To Hospital After Van Crashes Into Mayfair Hair Salon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was rushed to the hospital after crashing into a hair salon in the city’s Mayfair section early Friday morning. Police say a van crashed into “Kim’s #2 Hair Salon” on Frankford Avenue, near Englewood Street, around 4:45 a.m.
No word on the 37-year-old driver’s condition.
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @CBSPhilly is live on this scene in #Mayfair. A van has crashed into a local hair salon on Frankford Ave near Englewood St. The driver was sent to an area hospital for his injuries. What caused the crash, is currently under investigation. @jimdonovancbs3 pic.twitter.com/SyCGEFZvdS
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) January 8, 2021
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
