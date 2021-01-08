TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — All sworn law enforcement and fire professionals in New Jersey are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials were on hand as the vaccine began to be administered to police officers and fire first responders.
These were the first individuals to become eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B.
“Throughout this pandemic, our first responders have continued to save lives and protect our communities, and I am proud today that we are able to provide them with this added level of protection as they continue to do their jobs,” Murphy said. “When we’re ready to move forward, this site will serve as one of six mega-sites for the general public to receive their vaccinations. With hundreds of thousands of preregistrations already received, we know there will be a strong demand when that day arrives.”
An estimated 55,000 sworn law enforcement and fire professionals will receive the vaccine in Phase 1B.
