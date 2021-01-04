PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman says the Eagles are not talking about trading quarterback Carson Wentz at this time. Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson spoke about the season’s failures and the future of Carson Wentz during an end-of-season press conference Monday.

“When you have players like that, they are like fingers on your hands, you can’t even imagine that they are not apart of you, that they are not here,” Roseman said. “That’s how we feel about Carson.”

When asked a second time he responded with, “That is not anything we’re talking about right now. We’re talking about a guy that is mentally talented has a great work ethic and doing whatever we can to put him in the best possible situation to be successful.”

Roseman also mentioned that he regrets using the term “quarterback factory” last April after drafting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Despite an ESPN report stating the relationship between Pederson and Wentz was “fractured beyond repair,” Roseman says the organization has a lot of confidence in Wentz’s ability and his relationship with Doug Pederson.

“I’m not going to speak for Carson obviously but I can speak for myself and say that the relationship is good, fine it’s something that we’re going to continue to continue to build upon,” Pederson said. “Listen I know Carson is disappointed and it’s not the season that he had anticipated, not the season I had anticipated as head coach. There were a lot of moving parts, it’s not about one guy here. It takes all of us and that’s something that we’ve stressed a lot here but at the same time I’ve also been hired as the head coach, challenged as the head coach, personally challenged myself to get things right to get him right and to make sure as we move forward that we’re doing everything in the best interest of the team, I know we can do that. And obviously surrounding the quarterback position with the right guys, the right men and that’s also something we’re going to work on this offseason.”

The Eagles finished the season 4-11-1 and dead last in the NFC East, which by the numbers was the worst division in NFL history.

