By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police said the teen was shot once in the back of his head and rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. Authorities said he is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said no arrests have been made thus far.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

