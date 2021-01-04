PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some of the coronavirus restrictions are being lifted today in Pennsylvania. That means restaurants, except the ones in Philadelphia, can resume indoor dining.

Gyms and casinos can also reopen. Indoor sports can also resume, but not yet in Philadelphia.

After-school activities are back on.

Mask mandates remain in effect.

Many people may have made New Year’s resolutions to be more active. And this is the day for you. At 8 a.m. Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf is lifting restrictions on gyms.

Across most of the state, gyms were closed in mid-December to help flatten the curve.

In Philadelphia, however, gyms have been closed since before Thanksgiving. Philadelphia gyms are also reopening Monday.

Gyms like Life Time Athletic used this time to increase their cleaning protocols. Life Time provided Eyewitness News with video of their new cleaning protocols.

The manager of Life Time says they are doing all they can to keep people safe.

“Obviously, everybody is really aware of what is going on in the world and they’re looking for a safe and clean environment and for us, that’s something we have always done is provide a safe and clean club for members so we just elevated out the level of cleanliness and disinfection and protocols at the club to make sure everyone who comes through the door feels extremely safe. They’re welcomed here and they can get back to leading a healthy way of life,” Life Time Sr. General Manager Micklos Horvath said.

State and local health officials say the restrictions on places like gyms, museums and indoor dining has led to a lowering of case counts.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania reported 4,500 cases. Compare that to Dec. 10, just before these new statewide restrictions were put into place, when the state reported nearly 13.000 new cases.

In Philadelphia, indoor dining, theaters and indoor organized sports are still banned until Jan. 15.

