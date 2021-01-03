PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Eagles’ season will come to an end Sunday night, but the drama is just beginning. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly will ask for his ticket out of town.

Wentz “still plans” to request a trade during the offseason after he was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts in December, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Wentz’s relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is “fractured beyond repair,” ESPN reported.

The Eagles’ asking price for Wentz will be “significant,” the report said.

According to the report, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to be one team that would have interest in Wentz. Colts head coach Frank Reich was Wentz’s first offensive coordinator with the Eagles.

Hurts was the Eagles’ second-round pick in April’s NFL draft.

The 22-year-old will make his fourth straight start in the Eagles’ season finale on Sunday night against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field, while Wentz will be inactive.

Wentz struggled with decision making and turnovers from the start of this season. Despite not playing since Dec. 6, Wentz is still tied with Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock for the league lead with 15 interceptions and his 50 sacks are the most in the NFL. He also fumbled 10 times, losing four.

Wentz’s four-year, $128 million contract extension will go into effect after this season.

Changes are expected this offseason after the Eagles missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Wentz’s rookie season.

Jim Schwartz will reportedly allow his contract to expire after Sunday night’s game, which means the Birds will need a new defensive coordinator in 2021.

Pederson reportedly will be back but will have his end-of-the-season meeting with Jeffrey Lurie Tuesday.

Pederson led Philadelphia to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in his second season, a playoff win the following year and a division championship last season. The team is 23-26-1, including playoffs, since the Super Bowl victory but Pederson has two years remaining on his contract so it would be a surprise if Lurie fired him after one down season in which the team had a slew of injuries to key starters.

“In regard to my status, obviously Jeffrey and I have a lot of conversations throughout the season. Our main focus is on this season right now currently,” Pederson said Monday. “And really my confidence lies in myself, that I know exactly how to get things fixed. We’ve won a lot of games around here, been in the postseason three out of the five years I’ve been here and a championship and all that. I’ve seen it, I’ve done it. That’s where my confidence lies. So these conversations that we’re talking about will be at the appropriate time.”

Pederson doesn’t plan to seek more power regarding personnel decisions. He prefers to have input and let general manager Howie Roseman and his staff handle acquiring players.

“You get into this business, especially as a head coach, and you do it because you love being around the players and you want to teach football,” Pederson said. “I want to be a part of the solution. I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.

“I don’t necessarily want to cross that line because it takes you away from doing your job as the head football coach. I like being on the football side of things as a former football player and obviously now a coach. That’s where my passion lies. But yet, I want to be part of the solution. I want to help evaluate and help bring guys in here that can help us win.”

