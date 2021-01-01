Comments
PEN ARGYL, Pa. (CBS) — A man crashed his car into a dealership in Northampton County Friday. This happened just before noon, at the Reagle Dodge Ram Dealership.
That’s on the 1200 block of Blue Valley Drive in Pen Argyl.
Crews removed the man from the wreckage, and he was airlifted to the hospital.
There’s no word on his condition.
