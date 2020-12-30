PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who spent 28 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit has settled with the City of Philadelphia for $9.8 million. Chester Hollman was exonerated and released last year, after the District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation.
A key trial witness admitted to falsely implicating him in a 1991 murder. Hollman filed a federal wrongful conviction lawsuit.
The city and Hollman announced the settlement Wednesday.
It does not include an admission of liability by the city or its employees.
