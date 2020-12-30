PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia earlier this week. Officers found a 21-year-old and 15-year-old inside a White Chrysler suffering from gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of 51st Street on Dec. 28, just after 6:30 p.m. in the city’s Kingsessing section.
Officials say the 21-year-old man was shot in the head, left wrist and left thigh.
He was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.
The victim was identified as Philadelphia resident Frank Smith.
The 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and is currently listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Philadelphia has recorded at least 497 homicides in 2020, which is more than 40% higher than last year.
