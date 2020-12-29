LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. (CBS) — We are learning which skilled care nursing centers are getting the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania. Some long-term care residents and staff in Montgomery County have been getting their first shots.

Residents at care centers haven’t been able to see their families for months. This vaccine is giving everyone hope that things will change for the new year.

“Yesterday was our first vaccine day,” said Adrienne Staudenmayer, executive director of Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill.

Masonic Village in Lafayette Hill is one of five Montgomery County sites identified.

“We found out about two-and-half, three weeks ago and it’s been a coordinated effort since then,” Staudenmayer said.

Sites were chosen by the federal pharmacy partnership with CVS and Walgreens under Operation Warp Speed. That includes five sites in Delaware County, seven in Bucks and one in Chester. Philadelphia reports separately and says they have not yet started their vaccines.

“CVS actually took total responsibility for the vaccine. Our largest hurdle was getting consent signed,” Staudenmayer said.

Ninety patients in skilled and personal care in this community of 300 received the vaccine, along with about 50% of the staff.

Since March 27, 48 residents and 40 workers here have tested positive for the virus.

“They are the most vulnerable people in our society,” Staudenmayer said.

A shot in the arm with the hope of getting back to normal.

“Right now, we’re not having any face-to-face visits with family and that’s been difficult, especially during this time of year,” Staudenmayer said.

The second dose of the vaccine will be given to residents here on Jan. 18. It takes two weeks for full immunity.

After that, health leaders say they hope to restart family visits.

A vaccine date for the remaining residents and staff in independent living has not been given.

For a full list of locations, click here.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

