BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are investigating the theft of a Jesus statue. It was taken sometime between Dec. 23 and Christmas from the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Buckingham Township.
The nativity was set up near the church entrance on the parking lot side of the building.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Buckingham Police Department.
