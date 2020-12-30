PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Chester County are investigating after a 73-year-old man was found shot to death inside his home in Phoenixville. Police were called to the 400 block of Dayton Street on Tuesday just before 1 p.m.
Ira Solomon, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Friends of the victim, who were at the residence when police arrived, reportedly told officers that the backdoor was unlocked when they arrived.
Police found two 9mm spent shell casings in the kitchen and a miniature baseball bat near the victim’s body.
The victim’s cell phone was recovered at the scene.
The Phoenixville Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Phoenixville Detectives at 610-933-1180 x815 or Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Pennsylvania: Vaccine Giving Nursing Center Residents Hope To Soon See Families Again
21-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained In Kingsessing Double Shooting Earlier This Week, Philadelphia Police Say
COVID In Philadelphia: Health Commissioner Warns Against New Year’s Eve Gatherings
You must log in to post a comment.