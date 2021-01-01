Man Shot Multiple Times In Southwest Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, Friday morning. It happened in the city’s Elmwood Park neighborhood on the 2500 block of South 66th Street, around 4:30 a.m.

Police tell Eyewitness News the victim was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

He was transported to the hospital in an unstable condition.

So far, police do not have a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests.

