Man Shot Multiple Times In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, Friday morning. It happened in the city’s Elmwood Park neighborhood on the 2500 block of South 66th Street, around 4:30 a.m.
Police tell Eyewitness News the victim was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.
He was transported to the hospital in an unstable condition.
So far, police do not have a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
