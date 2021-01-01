Group Plans To Protest Cancellation Of 2021 Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the first time in more than 80 years, there will be no Philadelphia Mummers Parade. The city canceled the annual New Year’s Day event to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There is a planned event that organizers are calling a peaceful protest of the city’s COVID closures.
The Facebook event page says organizers will adhere to the city’s public gathering limits.
That event could begin as early as 10 a.m.
Earlier this week, Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said he hopes people decide not to gather.
“We’re not recommending people do gatherings anywhere, certainly not indoors, and not outdoors in large crowds of people because even though outdoors is safer than indoors, if you still get people close together, lots of possibilities for it to spread from one person to another so big crowds on New Year’s Day is not a good thing,” Farley said. “The city is not issuing a permit for the mummers, it won’t stop the mummers from gathering, but we’re asking them to please don’t gather on New Year’s Day. We don’t want to see a spike in infections from that event.”
There is a flier going around the South Philadelphia neighborhood, around 2nd Street and Washington Avenue, asking for mummers not to show up, calling it a false parade and an unsanctioned event for the mummers.
