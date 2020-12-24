PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured a Philadelphia police officer. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced an attempted murder charge against 19-year-old Devon Smith on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said two police officers responded to a domestic incident just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of South 56th Street in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood.

Smith had both of his hands in his pockets and indicated to police that he had a gun, according to the DA’s office. Smith allegedly fired a gunshot at one of the officers as they attempted to apprehend him, missing the officer but causing gunpowder burns to the officer’s face.

The other officer then arrested Smith without any further incident, Krasner said.

“We are grateful that these officers emerged from this dangerous incident alive and largely uninjured. The allegations against this defendant are serious, and he will be held accountable by my office and the courts,” Krasner said. “Anyone who would fire a shot at a police officer is someone who has no business owning a gun. Our officers should not have to contend with a city and nation that has more guns than people. I once again call on local and national leaders to keep all of our communities safe by stringently restricting the manufacture and commerce of deadly firearms.”

The police officer was treated at the hospital for non-serious injuries.

