By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 47 in Maurice River Township on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just after 7:30 a.m.

Police say three vehicles were involved, including a box truck. One person in the box truck was killed.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured at this time.

