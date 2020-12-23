Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 47 in Maurice River Township on Wednesday morning.
The accident happened just after 7:30 a.m.
Police say three vehicles were involved, including a box truck. One person in the box truck was killed.
It’s unclear if anyone else was injured at this time.
