PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering in the hospital after suffering a graze wound to the ear Tuesday night. According to police, this happened around 11 p.m. along the 1200 block of 56th Street in Kingsessing.
Police say a suspect is in custody.
The officer was taken to the hospital where there are listed in stable condition.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
