CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver is dead after being ejected from his vehicle following a collision with a barrier in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The fatal accident happened at Island and Penrose Avenues just before noon Wednesday.

Police say a man was operating a gray Honda Civic heading westbound on the Platt Bridge and struck a barrier.

He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 11:55 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In Philadelphia: City Extending Restrictions Until Jan. 15 For Riskiest Businesses As Officials Concerned With Another Holiday Case Spike

Police Searching For Three Teens Who Pushed 73-Year-Old Man Down, Stole His Car In North Philadelphia

Delaware County Man Accused Of Casting Vote In Name Of Dead Mother For President Donald Trump

Comments