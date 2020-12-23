PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver is dead after being ejected from his vehicle following a collision with a barrier in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The fatal accident happened at Island and Penrose Avenues just before noon Wednesday.
Police say a man was operating a gray Honda Civic heading westbound on the Platt Bridge and struck a barrier.
He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 11:55 a.m.
No further information is available at this time.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Philadelphia: City Extending Restrictions Until Jan. 15 For Riskiest Businesses As Officials Concerned With Another Holiday Case Spike
Police Searching For Three Teens Who Pushed 73-Year-Old Man Down, Stole His Car In North Philadelphia
Delaware County Man Accused Of Casting Vote In Name Of Dead Mother For President Donald Trump
You must log in to post a comment.