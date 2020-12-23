LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released video of a Lancaster County firefighter rescuing a dog from a barn fire in Warwick Township. The Lititz Fire Company, and other mutual aid companies, responded to the barn fire on the 900 block of Erbs Quarry Road on Saturday, just before midnight.
A resident from the adjacent farm house told firefighter Ryan Balmer his dog was still inside of the burning barn.
Without hesitation, Balmer went into action to rescue the animal and it was all caught on his helmet camera.
Balmer cleared a window to gain access inside the barn to the room where the dog was.
After climbing through the window, he picked up the dog and lifted him through the window to safety.
The dog is seen running from the barn and towards her owners who were close by.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Philadelphia: City Extending Restrictions Until Jan. 15 For Riskiest Businesses As Officials Concerned With Another Holiday Case Spike
Police Searching For Three Teens Who Pushed 73-Year-Old Man Down, Stole His Car In North Philadelphia
Delaware County Man Accused Of Casting Vote In Name Of Dead Mother For President Donald Trump
You must log in to post a comment.