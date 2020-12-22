DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Marple Township Man is accused of casting a vote in the name of his dead mother for President Donald Trump. On Monday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced criminal charges against Bruce Bartman.
Finally, proof of voter fraud!
What’s that you say?
“Mr. Bartman said that he cast a vote in the name of his deceased mother for President Donald J. Trump.” pic.twitter.com/3roQYUi0jO
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 21, 2020
Stollsteimer says Bartman, a registered Republican, illegally registered his dead mother, Elizabeth Bartman, and deceased mother-in-law, Elizabeth Weihman, to vote.
The deceased mother’s vote counted in the presidential election.
“We are charging him today with two counts of perjury for making false statements to register two deceased individuals who are his relatives — both his mother and his mother-in-law. He made false statements through the state’s assure system to register them as voters and he’s also charged with making an unlawful vote because he actually submitted an absentee ballot for his deceased mother, a ballot that was counted,” said Stollsteimer.
Officials say Bartman told authorities he cast a vote in the name of his dead mother in an effort to reelect Trump.
The DA added his office found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Delaware County.
