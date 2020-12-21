PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed in the line of duty won’t have to worry about paying any more mortgage payments. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday they paid off the mortgage of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’ Connor’s family home.
O’Connor was shot and killed while serving a warrant in the Frankford section of the city in March.
Terri O’Connor, the sergeant’s wife, said she learned the foundation wanted to pay off the mortgage a few days after her husband’s death.
“The generosity of people is beyond overwhelming and hard to accept. I’m coming to learn that this is Jim’s way of still taking care of us. The Fallen First Responder Home Program is lifting a hefty burden off of us. I could have never imagined someone paying my mortgage. It has given me a slight sigh of relief, when it comes to worrying about that monthly bill. My husband gave 23 years and ultimately, his life, for our city. We are beyond grateful that someone is recognizing his sacrifice and is willing to continue to take care of our family,” she said in a statement.
Four people have been charged in Sgt. O’Connor’s shooting death.
O’Connor was a 23-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, and served on their SWAT team for 15 years.
O’Connor left behind a wife and two children.
