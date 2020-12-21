PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Haddington section of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at Haverford Avenue and North 61st Street.
Police say a 24-year-old woman was sitting with a man in a white Nissan when she was shot twice in the shoulder.
The male passenger jumped out of the car and ran away.
The woman drove to the 5900 block of Haverford Avenue, where police picked her up and took her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
She’s in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
