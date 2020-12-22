PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is extending its COVID-19 restrictions through the middle of January as city officials are concerned with a spike in cases following the holidays. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday restrictions for the riskiest businesses, like indoor dining and casinos, will now last through Jan. 15.

The city’s Safer at Home restrictions were initially supposed to expire Jan. 1. Pennsylvania’s restrictions are expected to end Jan. 4.

“Based on the data and the spikes following the holidays, we believe it’s too risky to end all of our current restrictions on either Jan. 1 or Jan. 4. We need to get past that spike before it’s safe to back off,” Dr. Farley said.

The riskiest settings include:

Indoor dining

Indoor gatherings and events

Theaters

Casinos

Colleges

Indoor organized sports

“We can’t afford to have more case spikes like that Thanksgiving spike,” Dr. Farley said.

The health commissioner did say, though, that some lower risk businesses and activities will be allowed to resume on Jan. 4 if case rates do not rise more than expected. Those include:

Museums

Outdoor sports

Gyms

In-person learning for high schools

Outdoor catered events

The health commissioner says there will still be restrictions in how they operate.

The city is working together with the restaurant industry to improve indoor ventilation.

“Outdoor dining is continuing and we’re focusing now on improving ventilation indoors to reduce the risk of airborne spread indoors,” Farley said, adding that funding will be provided to restaurants to meet indoor ventilation guidelines.

Dr. Farley also warned about people getting together over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“This is still a very high-risk period,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city reported 928 new cases and 89 additional deaths.

