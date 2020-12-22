PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three teens who pushed an elderly man down and stole his car in North Philadelphia. The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 12 on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
According to police, the 73-year-old victim was leaving the deli when he was pushed to the ground by the three suspects.
The teens then took his keys and took off in his black 2015 Hyundai Sonata.
The suspects are described as three Black males between the ages of 14 and 17.
One of the suspects was wearing a red down coat, tan pants and tan boots. A second suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat, black hoodie and black pants. The third suspect was wearing a black hoodie and navy-blue Dickies short-sleeve shirt, blue Dickies pants and black New Balance sneakers.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
