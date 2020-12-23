Comments
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Erie Avenue, near Max’s Steaks.
Police say the victim was shot twice.
There is no word on a motive and no arrests at this time.
