HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting more than 9,600 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The commonwealth also announced another 230 coronavirus-related deaths.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine updated the progress on COVID-19 vaccine distribution earlier this morning.
“Since the first doses of the vaccines have arrived in Pennsylvania a little more than a week ago, 41,444 health care workers have received their first doses,” Levine said.
Next week, a federal partnership with both CVS and Walgreens will being vaccinations for residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities across the state, using the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Levine says the Moderna vaccine is also now available in Pennsylvania.
