PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a man was shot multiple times and killed inside a Strawberry Mansion home on Tuesday afternoon. The 30-year-old victim was discovered inside a home around 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of North 31st Street.
The man was shot once in the head and multiple times in the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
